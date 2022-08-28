India reports 9,436 new COVID-19 cases

With 9,436 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132, while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,27,754 with 30 new fatalities being recorded. In addition, 27 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala and 100 deaths by Goa, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 720 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.