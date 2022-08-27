India reports 9,520 new COVID-19 cases

With 9,520 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of infections has gone up to 4,43,98,696, while the count of active cases has declined to 87,311, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.



The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,27,597, with 41 new fatalities being reported, including four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.



The tally of active cases now comprises 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.