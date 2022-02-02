India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15 per cent, according to the health ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,95,11,307 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said



With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 4,16,30,885, it said.