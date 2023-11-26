India: Rescuers dig by hand to reach workers in tunnel

Rescuers attempting to free 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in India were forced to dig by hand on Saturday, 25 November, after their drilling machine failed.

Part of the Silkyara tunnel in the mountainous Indian state of Uttarakhand collapsed on November 12.

Rescuers were attempting to drill horizontally through 57 meters (187 feet) of rock and concrete when their machine ran into metal rods and construction vehicles that were buried in the earth.

This caused the drilling machine, known as an auger, to become damaged just nine meters away from the trapped workers.

"The machine is busted. It is irreparable," Arnold Dix, an international expert assisting with the rescue, told reporters at the site.

"The mountain has once again resisted the auger."