India sends second tranche of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal
India sends second tranche of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal
India on Thursday dispatched a second consignment of humanitarian aid to Nepal as the neighbouring country grappled with the devastation caused by deadly flash floods along its border with Tibet.
A military transport aircraft carrying 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief material, medicines and food packets departed for Nepal, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said in a social media post.
Jaishankar said India remained in close and continuous contact with the Nepalese authorities and would continue supporting the relief operations under way in the country.
The latest consignment follows the delivery of 10 tonnes of relief material on Wednesday. The supplies included temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, medicines and other emergency items.
At least 160 people have been killed in the flash floods, which have caused extensive destruction across areas near Nepal’s border with the Tibet region.
India sent the first tranche of assistance hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, and assured him that New Delhi would provide all possible humanitarian support.
Following the conversation, Modi said India stood in solidarity with the people of Nepal during the crisis. He added that teams from both countries were coordinating closely on rescue and relief operations.
New Delhi is expected to send further consignments of relief supplies to Nepal over the coming days.
With PTI inputs