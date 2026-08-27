India sends second tranche of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

India on Thursday dispatched a second consignment of humanitarian aid to Nepal as the neighbouring country grappled with the devastation caused by deadly flash floods along its border with Tibet.

A military transport aircraft carrying 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief material, medicines and food packets departed for Nepal, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Jaishankar said India remained in close and continuous contact with the Nepalese authorities and would continue supporting the relief operations under way in the country.