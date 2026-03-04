India sets up control room as West Asia conflict escalates

India has established a dedicated control room in New Delhi to assist its citizens as tensions in West Asia deepen following escalating military exchanges between the United States, Israel and Iran.

The facility, set up by the Ministry of External Affairs, will operate daily from 9am to 9pm (Indian time). Officials said Indian nationals seeking assistance can contact the toll-free number 1800 118 797 or the designated landlines issued by the ministry.

Emergency contact details have also been circulated for Indian missions in Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as authorities monitor the rapidly evolving security situation.

The move comes amid a sharp deterioration in regional stability after US and Israeli strikes on Iran were followed by retaliatory action from Tehran targeting sites across the Gulf. Missiles and drones have reportedly been intercepted over Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE, leading to temporary airspace closures and casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

The confrontation has intensified in recent days, with US forces launching further counter-strikes, including naval operations, marking one of the most serious stand-offs between Washington and Tehran in decades.