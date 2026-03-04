India sets up control room as West Asia conflict escalates
New Delhi moves to assist nationals after intensifying US–Iran confrontation and regional strikes
India has established a dedicated control room in New Delhi to assist its citizens as tensions in West Asia deepen following escalating military exchanges between the United States, Israel and Iran.
The facility, set up by the Ministry of External Affairs, will operate daily from 9am to 9pm (Indian time). Officials said Indian nationals seeking assistance can contact the toll-free number 1800 118 797 or the designated landlines issued by the ministry.
Emergency contact details have also been circulated for Indian missions in Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as authorities monitor the rapidly evolving security situation.
The move comes amid a sharp deterioration in regional stability after US and Israeli strikes on Iran were followed by retaliatory action from Tehran targeting sites across the Gulf. Missiles and drones have reportedly been intercepted over Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE, leading to temporary airspace closures and casualties among both military personnel and civilians.
The confrontation has intensified in recent days, with US forces launching further counter-strikes, including naval operations, marking one of the most serious stand-offs between Washington and Tehran in decades.
Earlier this week, the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reviewed the situation. The committee was briefed on the initial air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation across several Gulf states, as well as measures to safeguard Indian citizens in the region.
In an official statement, the committee expressed grave concern for the safety of the large Indian expatriate community living and working in West Asia.
Modi reiterated India’s long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes. He said the situation in West Asia was “a matter of deep concern” and emphasised that New Delhi would continue to engage closely with regional governments to ensure the security of Indian nationals.
“India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to protecting its citizens amid the mounting instability.
With millions of Indians residing across Gulf countries, the conflict has prompted heightened vigilance in New Delhi as authorities prepare contingency measures should the security situation deteriorate further.
With IANS inputs