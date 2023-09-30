India: Sikhs protest in Amritsar after Canada's allegations

What issue were they protesting?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed in July this year in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in British Columbia, a quarter of a century after he left India following the death of his father, also a Sikh separatist leader.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month told parliament that there may be a link between the Indian government and the murder. Nijjar had been declared a terror suspect by India in 2020.

This prompted stern responses from India, which described Ottawa's allegations and plans for an investigation as "absurd."

Narendra Modi's government temporarily suspended visa processing for Canadians and issued a travel warning either for Indians in Canada or people planning a trip there, seemingly in response to the accusations. Both countries sent a diplomat home, in a tit-for-tat move.

Canada has not yet provided any evidence to back up its suspicion, but Trudeau did say when challenged that his government's decision to make its suspicions public was not "taken lightly."

The country is home to both a large Indian diaspora and a large Sikh community that emigrated from India.