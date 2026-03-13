India slowing trade deal talks with US amid fresh tariff probe: Report

India is likely to delay signing a trade agreement with the United States for several months after fresh investigations launched by President Donald Trump’s administration created new uncertainty in negotiations, four Indian government sources have reportedly told Reuters.

According to the Reuters report, New Delhi had initially expected to conclude an interim trade arrangement with Washington as early as March, followed later by a comprehensive agreement.

The two sides had reached a preliminary understanding last month after Trump agreed in early February to reduce steep tariffs imposed on Indian imports. In return, India was expected to make several commitments, including scaling back purchases of Russian oil, lowering import duties on certain American goods and significantly increasing imports from the United States.

However, the timeline for formalising that arrangement may now slip by several months, the sources said. All four officials, who either have direct knowledge of the negotiations or have been briefed on them, spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

India’s commerce ministry denied that engagement between the two sides had stalled. A ministry spokesperson said discussions were continuing toward what it described as a “mutually beneficial trade agreement”, though no details were provided about when a deal might be signed.

A White House official likewise told Reuters that Washington remains engaged with New Delhi and continues to work toward finalising the agreement.