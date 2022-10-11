India startup sector sees 80% drop in Q3 funding, slowdown to continue

"India is currently experiencing a funding slowdown which is expected to continue for the next 12-18 months and the effects of the funding slowdown are expected to intensify going forward," said Neha Singh, Co-Founder, Tracxn.



Executives across the world anticipate a recession in the near future and are making preparations to cut costs.



"To add to their woes, the recent energy crisis in the UK and Europe and also the sliding GBP and EUR have increased the likelihood of a global recession," Singh added.



Genomics sector in India saw maximum investor interest in Q3, receiving over $231 million in funding, which is higher than the total funding received in the year 2021.



The five companies that raised funding rounds of more than $100 million in the quarter were EarlySalary, 5ire, InsuranceDekho, OneCard, and BookMyShow, with the most active investors being Better Capital, Venture Catalysts and Surge.