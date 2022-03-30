India successfully test-fires two more surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast

The launches established the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope, DRDO said.



Performance of all weapon system components including missile, weapon system radar and command post have been validated during these trials. The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.



With the conclusion of flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the system has completed its development trials, they said.