India to add 80 airports in next 4-5 years; new rules for aerodromes

As far as site clearance for a greenfield airport for public use is concerned, prior to commencing the construction, the owner or developer of the greenfield aerodrome will have to file applications to the steering committee at the Ministry of Civil Aviation.



The request for site approval and issuance of in-principle approval in respect of these aerodromes will be dealt by the concerned department in the Ministry as per the greenfield airport policy.



Licence for the aerodromes is given in two categories, including for private use and for public use and usage of private use aerodromes excludes the operation of scheduled flights.



For the public use category, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will grant site clearance and ’in-principle' approval for all proposals as per the greenfield airport policy.



On the other hand, for the private use category, site clearance as well as ’in-principle' approval will be granted by the regulator as per technical assessment of the site and based on usage of the airport.



The ‘in-principle' approval granted by DGCA indicates that the proposed airport is essentially meant for non-commercial operations by the licensee and by individuals specifically authorised by the licensee only, said the DGCA, as per the new guidelines.



Explaining the procedure for converting the usage of airports, the guidelines said that the government approvals as per the prevailing policy will be required for this.