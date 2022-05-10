India to send twin satellites DISHA to study upper atmosphere

Bhatawdekar said the upper atmosphere is the first region to experience the wrath of the Sun before it percolates further down.



He said the DISHA satellites will study space weather, solar-terrestrial interactions and provide an advance warning on space based weather happenings and preventive actions can be taken.



The two satellites will carry identical payloads while one will be placed at higher inclination DISHA - H and the other DISHA - L at a lower inclination to the equator, Bhatawdekar said.



The data generated by the proposed ISRO's solar mission Aditya 1 and by DISHA satellites would help to understand the Sun-Earth linkages.