India tops the list of countries with the highest number of internet shutdowns

India remains the country with most number of internet shutdowns for fourth year in a row as concerned authorities blocked or disrupted Internet access at least 106 times in 2021

India remains the country with most number of internet shutdowns for fourth year in a row as concerned authorities blocked or disrupted Internet access at least 106 times in 2021, according to a report released by digital rights advocacy group Access Now.


