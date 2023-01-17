India, UK to launch Young Professionals Scheme on Feb 28

The step will affect about a thousand students from the minority communities each year. But what is more important than the number is the fact that the fellowships helped bright students from marginalised minorities to pursue research in engineering/ technology, in humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.

The fellowship was axed ostensibly on the ground that it overlapped with other fellowships, but that would amount to stretching the argument a bit too far. The UGC and CSIR Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) are, for example, awarded to 6,400 and 2,200 students respectively from all categories of students while the Basic Science Research (BSR) fellowship is meant to attract the most meritorious to pursue research in basic sciences alone. The Swami Vivekanand Fellowship (SVF) is awarded to 300 single girl students to pursue PhD in social sciences. While they do not preclude students belonging to the religious minorities, they are not designed to give any consideration to the marginalisation and deprivation of these communities.