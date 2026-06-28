India warns against Kailash Mansarovar yatra without Chinese visas, permits

India on Saturday cautioned citizens planning to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through private tour operators not to begin their journey unless they have obtained all mandatory travel documents, including the required Chinese visa and permits, after several pilgrims were left stranded in Nepal.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had received multiple requests for assistance from Indian nationals who became stranded in Kathmandu after travelling without the necessary documentation to enter China.

According to the ministry, many of the affected pilgrims had booked their trips through private travel operators and embarked on the journey in the hope that the required permits would be arranged later.

"Citizens are advised not to commence their journey from India until all required travel documents have been obtained for undertaking the complete journey. Commencing travel without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of obtaining the necessary documentation increases the likelihood of being stranded," the MEA said in an advisory.