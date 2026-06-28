India warns against Kailash Mansarovar yatra without Chinese visas, permits
Advisory follows reports of 52 Indian pilgrims stranded in Kathmandu while en route to Kailash Mansarovar
India on Saturday cautioned citizens planning to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through private tour operators not to begin their journey unless they have obtained all mandatory travel documents, including the required Chinese visa and permits, after several pilgrims were left stranded in Nepal.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had received multiple requests for assistance from Indian nationals who became stranded in Kathmandu after travelling without the necessary documentation to enter China.
According to the ministry, many of the affected pilgrims had booked their trips through private travel operators and embarked on the journey in the hope that the required permits would be arranged later.
"Citizens are advised not to commence their journey from India until all required travel documents have been obtained for undertaking the complete journey. Commencing travel without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of obtaining the necessary documentation increases the likelihood of being stranded," the MEA said in an advisory.
The ministry also urged prospective pilgrims to exercise caution while selecting private travel operators.
"Pilgrims are also strongly advised to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised," it said.
The advisory comes amid reports that around 52 Indian pilgrims are currently stranded in Kathmandu and have sought urgent assistance to continue their onward journey to the sacred site.
The issue was raised earlier in the day by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who appealed to the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to intervene and provide immediate assistance to the stranded pilgrims.
She urged the authorities to ensure timely support so that the affected citizens could complete their pilgrimage without further hardship.
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, one of the holiest pilgrimages for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and followers of the Bon faith, requires travellers to secure multiple clearances, including a valid Chinese visa and permits issued by authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
Meanwhile, the official Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 is already underway. The first batch of pilgrims crossed into China through Nathu La Pass in Sikkim on 20 June, marking the formal commencement of this year's pilgrimage under the government-approved route.
With IANS inputs