India warns of Afghanistan becoming haven for JeM, LeT; calls for int'l action

India has signed an agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) for the distribution of 50,000 tonne of wheat in Afghanistan.



The wheat supply through the WFP was held up by Pakistan but has since been allowed and they are being sent to Afghanistan.



India has also sent 1 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine to Iran to innoculate Afghan refugees living there against Covid-19, Tirumurti added.



He said that an Indian team had gone to Afghanistan this month to meet representatives of the international organisations involved in distribution of the humanitarian assistance and to visit places where Indian programmes and projects are being implemented like Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Habibia High School, Chimtala sub-power station and the WFP wheat distribution centre.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the team headed by Joint Secretary J.P. Singh was also to have met with representatives of the Taliban.



Trina Saha, the Acting US Mission's Minister Counselor for Political Affairs, said that if the Taliban wants to normalise relations with the international community, it should heed the Council's demand "to reverse the steps it's taken to exclude women from social, political and economic life -- immediately".



"This is a perilous moment for Afghanistan," she said, adding, "We have been alarmed by the resumption of fighting and reports of abuses against civilians in various parts of Afghanistan, including in Panjshir."