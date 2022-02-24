India warns of 'major crisis' as Russia starts 'special military operations' in Ukraine

As a practical matter political reality, both the Russian recognition of the independence of the two Ukrainian breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, and sending troops into its neighbour set dangerous precedents for crises that India faces.



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also making overtures to Russia with a Moscow visit scheduled this week.



Stronger sanctions that Biden and the Western countries impose unilaterally without a Council OK could seriously affect India, which depends on Russia for a sizeable part of its weaponry.



There is no chance of a resolution condemning Russia and/or imposing sanctions passing in the Council because of the veto power Russia has as a permanent member, but it will be symbolic and be a roll call of the 15 members' loyalties.



The vote of China, a veto-wieldng permanent member of the Council will be watched closely.



At the Council meeting, China's Permanent Representative Zhang Jun did not come out in full support of Russia despite President Xi Jinping and Putin issuing a joint statement this month affirming a relationship that "has no limits".



Zhang said: "China's position is safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states has been consistent. The purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be jointly upheld."



Yet for China, a Russian takeover of Ukraine could provide a precedent, if not a cover, for a move against Taiwan.



Most of the countries directly criticised Russia's actions in Ukraine, and none came to its defence.



Russia's Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenza asserted that the operation in Ukraine was not to occupy the country but was limited to "protect" the people of the two regions.



Nebenza said that Putin "says that the occupation of Ukraine is not in our plans. The aim of a special operation is to protect the people who for over eight years have been suffering genocide from the Kiev regime, and for this we will deem him to demilitarize and 'de-genocide' Ukraine".



He asserted that refugees were flowing into Russia from Donetsk and Luhansk regions and that 2,000 cases of ceasefire violations had been recorded on Wednesday, including 1,500 explosions.



The General Assembly began taking up the Ukraine issue Wednesday morning.



Guterres issued a rare rebuke of Russia saying that it was violating UN principles by recognising Ukraine's breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries.