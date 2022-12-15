India will be lucky to grow at 5 per cent in 2023; Raghuram Rajan in conversation with Rahul Gandhi
Says the problem with India's growth numbers is understanding what we are measuring with respect to
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, in a free-flowing conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has said that while the gap between the rich and poor has grown during the pandemic, it was the lower-middle class that was hit the most and required policies to be framed to protect their lives against the loss of jobs, increasing interest rates on loans, etc.
In a conversation with Gandhi on the sidelines of his participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Wednesday, Dr. Rajan predicted that the upcoming year of 2023 will be more challenging than the current one because of the slowing growth in the world and India. The former governor of the RBI told Mr. Gandhi, "What India needs are changes that promote growth, but the administration has not undertaken this." He went on to talk about the world economy, and next-generation revolutions like crypto currency.
