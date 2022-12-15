India will be lucky to grow at 5 per cent in 2023; Raghuram Rajan in conversation with Rahul Gandhi

In a conversation with Gandhi on the sidelines of his participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Wednesday, Dr. Rajan predicted that the upcoming year of 2023 will be more challenging than the current one because of the slowing growth in the world and India. The former governor of the RBI told Mr. Gandhi, "What India needs are changes that promote growth, but the administration has not undertaken this." He went on to talk about the world economy, and next-generation revolutions like crypto currency.