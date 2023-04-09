India will prosper if funds flow to States doesn't falter, says TN CM

As the States are closer to the people, the duty of fulfilling their needs is more with the States. "Therefore, I would like to emphasise that the Centre's cooperation is very much needed to fulfill the financial needs of States and also meet the people's aspirations. I believe that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India will agree with my views as he had been Chief Minister before," Stalin, who is president of the DMK, said.



He argued that if federalism has to exist in letter and spirit then it is imperative to have stronger States, and quoted his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi saying that "is it not mockable to place all the weight on top of a structure and have weak pillars to support them?"



"Despite the fiscal crisis we have increased the capital expenditure on infrastructure like roads and bridges from Rs 33,068 crore when we took over the reins to Rs 44,365 crore this year," Stalin said.