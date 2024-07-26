Indian Army commemorates 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

Twenty-five years after Indian bravehearts scripted a memorable victory for the country post winning decisive battles in icy heights of Kargil, the Indian Army is honouring the valour, indomitable spirit and supreme sacrifices made by them in service of the nation with a solemn celebration in Dras.

The silver jubilee celebrations of the Kargil Vijay Diwas will culminate in Dras on Friday, 26 July amid a patriotic fervour.

The two-day event of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh' began on Thursday, 25 July in Dras.

This significant milestone honours the valour and sacrifice made by the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War.

Over the past one year, numerous events have been held across India to mark the landmark occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial on 26 July and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, his office said on Thursday.

At Dras, today's events were graced by a large number of senior serving officers, gallantry awardees, veterans, and next of kin of the bravehearts who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.

The key highlights of today's celebrations included the battle reminiscence at Lamochen View Point, 'Vijay Bhoj', and 'Shaurya Sandhya', officials said.

At Lamochen View Point in Dras, a special event was held to remember the bravehearts of the Kargil War. The event commenced with a microlight aircraft demonstration followed by an audio-visual narration of the battles, vividly recreating the scenes of each confrontation against the backdrop of the very mountains where these fierce battles were fought, a senior official said.