Indian Army to participate in largest ever joint military exercise in Middle East

An Indian Army contingent will be part of a multinational tri-services joint military exercise called 'Bright Star-23' in the Middle East. To take place in Egypt, the event is scheduled to be conducted from 31 August to 14 September at Mohamed Naguib Military Base.

The Indian defence ministry has confirmed that 34 countries will participate in the exercise, making it the largest-ever joint military exercise in Middle East and North Africa region.

The defence ministry says that this is for the first time that the Indian Armed Forces are participating in exercise Bright Star, with a total strength of 549 personnel. The Indian Army is being represented by a contingent from the 23 battalion of the Jat Regiment.