Indian auto industry pioneer Keshub Mahindra dies at 99

Keshub Mahindra, a pioneer of Indian auto industry and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Chairman Emeritus, died on Wednesday morning in Mumbai due to old age.

Mahindra, 99, breathed his last on Wednesday morning at home peacefully, said a person close to the family.

He had led the Mahindra Group for 48 years as Chairman and expanded it from being an automobile manufacturer to other business segments like IT, real estate, financial services and hospitality.

He played key roles in forging business alliances with global majors such as the Willys Corporation, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies, British Telecom and many others.