Indian chess legend Anand becomes FIDE deputy president
The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress which is being conducted in Chennai alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad
Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was on Sunday elected deputy president of FIDE, the sport's world governing body, while incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term.
Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich's team.
Dvorkovich received 157 votes as against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5.
The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress which is being conducted in Chennai alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad.
Follow us: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular