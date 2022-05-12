Indian climber climbs two peaks within two weeks

She has also climbed Mt. Annapurna I on April 28, 2022. This is her second 8000m+ mountain this season, according to Sherpa. "This season, she is attempting Everest and Lhotse as well," he added.



Meanwhile, a climbing guide, who was suffering from severe high altitude sickness, died while undergoing treatment in Kathmandu on Thursday morning.



Dipak Mahat from, who fell ill at Camp II on Mt Everest on Monday, was evacuated to Kathmandu for treatment on Tuesday morning, according to the local hospital authorities in Kathmandu.