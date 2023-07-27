Indian Coast Guard rescue scientists, crew from drifting govt research ship

In a remarkable display of swift and efficient response, the Indian Coast Guard successfully averted a potential environmental disaster on Thursday, July 27, when they rescued a research ship of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) that suffered an engine failure and was drifting perilously close to the coast of Karwar in Karnataka with eight scientists and a total crew of 36 on board.

The vessel, named RV Sindhu Sadhana had been adrift viewing engine failure at a speed of 3 knots and was approximately 20 nautical miles from Karwar in Karnataka when the distress signal was received.

The situation was critical, as the NIO, a state-of-the-art research vessel, was carrying valuable scientific equipment and research data. Moreover, the proximity of the ship to the ecologically sensitive Karwar coastline posed an imminent threat of grounding, which could have resulted in a major oil spill and devastating pollution to the pristine marine environment.