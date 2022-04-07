Indian digital consumers become more protective about personal data

"Seventy-five per cent of the Indian consumers (59 per cent globally) are evolved and are more aware and protective of their personal data," said Somick Goswami, Partner at PwC during the India D2C (direct-to-consumer) summit here.



With relaxation in post-pandemic restrictions, ther consumers are also likely to take a cross-channel view with intertwining between offline and digital transactions "with 73 per cent likely to visit shopping malls", Goswami noted.



The rise in D2C in India has been facilitated by payment gateways, with experts attributing 99 per cent success ratio being key to selecting the payment gateway and managing the transaction expense ratio.



The fast-growing D2C market is seen as a $100 billion opportunity.