Indian drug firm recalls eye drop linked to vision loss in US

To date, there are 55 reports of adverse events including eye infections, permanent loss of vision and a death with a bloodstream infection, it added.



The USFDA noted that "use of contaminated artificial tears can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness".



Artificial Tears Lubricant eye drops are used as a protectant against irritation or to relieve dryness of the eye.



In a statement posted on its website, Global Pharma Healthcare said it is notifying the distributors of this product Aru Pharma Inc and Delsam Pharma, and is requesting that wholesalers, retailers and customers who have the recalled product should stop using it.