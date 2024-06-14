Indian elections largest exercise of electoral franchise: US

Praising India's elections, the US has described it as the largest exercise of the electoral franchise in any country at any time in history but refrained from commenting on no Muslim representation from the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha.

General elections were held in India from 19 April to 1 June in seven phases to elect all 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the election and Narendra Modi was sworn in as the prime minister for a record third straight term on 9 June.

“We celebrate the election that happened in India; it was the largest exercise of the electoral franchise in any country anytime in history,” state department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Thursday, 13 June, at his daily news conference.