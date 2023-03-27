Indian Embassy in Kathmandu claims Amritpal Singh hiding in Nepal: Report

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has claimed that absconding pro-Khalistan radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh is currently hiding in Nepal and requested the Himalayan nation's government agencies to arrest him if he tries to flee.



The Mission made the claim in a letter to the Department of Consular Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 25.



"The esteemed Ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission," reads a copy of the letter obtained by The Kathmandu Post.