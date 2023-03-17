Indian envoy at UN in Geneva highlights Mahatma Gandhi's ethos in joint statement in Human Rights Council

The statement is open for co-sponsorship by more States until the end of the 52nd session of the council, said a statement



Underlining that Gandhi's advocacy of political, social and economic inclusion has been manifest in the Sustainable Development Goals, Pandey emphasised that Mahatma Gandhi was a strong believer in inclusion of women and girls, as well as persons in vulnerable situations, securing and upholding their rights and dignity.



He spoke of the five core concepts espoused by Mahatma Gandhi that is Ahimsa,

Satyagraha, Sarvodaya, Swaraj and Trusteeship, pointing out that they are also the core principles of the UN Charter.