Indian equity slumps further in closing hours; Sensex 2,702 pts down

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Grasim Industries, and JSW Steel tanked the most, declining 10.7 per cent, 8.5 per cent, 8.3 per cent, 7.8 per cent, and 7.3 per cent, respectively.



"It was a big surprise for the world market as it was not anticipating a war. It was expecting a diplomatic meeting between Biden and Putin. Markets around the globe plunged deep in red as the Ukraine crisis intensified with Russia's invasion into Eastern Ukraine. Crude oil prices crossed $100 per barrel and elevated inflation risk," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



According to Vijay Chandok of ICICI Securities: "While the escalated war situation between Russia-Ukraine has led to sharp cuts in key equities across the globe, we believe crude trajectory will be the key to watch out for going ahead."