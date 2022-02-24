Indian equity slumps further in closing hours; Sensex 2,702 pts down
Taking a further hit during the late hours, Indian equity markets settled deep in the red on Thursday on news that Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine
Taking a further hit during the late hours, Indian equity markets settled deep in the red on Thursday on news that Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.
Sensex settled 4.7 per cent or 2,702 points down at 54,529 points, whereas Nifty settled 4.8 per cent down, or 815 points down at 16,248 points.
All Nifty sectoral indices took a sharp cut, with Nifty PSU bank declining the most at 8.3 per cent, followed by Nifty media and media at 7.2 per cent and 7.0 per cent, respectively.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Grasim Industries, and JSW Steel tanked the most, declining 10.7 per cent, 8.5 per cent, 8.3 per cent, 7.8 per cent, and 7.3 per cent, respectively.
"It was a big surprise for the world market as it was not anticipating a war. It was expecting a diplomatic meeting between Biden and Putin. Markets around the globe plunged deep in red as the Ukraine crisis intensified with Russia's invasion into Eastern Ukraine. Crude oil prices crossed $100 per barrel and elevated inflation risk," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
According to Vijay Chandok of ICICI Securities: "While the escalated war situation between Russia-Ukraine has led to sharp cuts in key equities across the globe, we believe crude trajectory will be the key to watch out for going ahead."
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Grasim Industries, and JSW Steel tanked the most, declining 10.7 per cent, 8.5 per cent, 8.3 per cent, 7.8 per cent, and 7.3 per cent, respectively.
"It was a big surprise for the world market as it was not anticipating a war. It was expecting a diplomatic meeting between Biden and Putin. Markets around the globe plunged deep in red as the Ukraine crisis intensified with Russia's invasion into Eastern Ukraine. Crude oil prices crossed $100 per barrel and elevated inflation risk," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
According to Vijay Chandok of ICICI Securities: "While the escalated war situation between Russia-Ukraine has led to sharp cuts in key equities across the globe, we believe crude trajectory will be the key to watch out for going ahead."
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines