Indian expat accused of killing domestic help dies in Kuwait

An Indian expat in Kuwait, accused of murdering a Filipina domestic worker, died in a hospital where he was admitted for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, Kuwait Public Prosecution said.

The Indian stabbed the worker several times until she died at her sponsor's residence in Omariya, a Kuwaiti suburb, Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday, 5 September.

The prosecution said following reports about the stabbing, investigation procedures were carried out at the crime scene to examine the victim's body.

After stabbing the victim, the attacker turned the weapon on himself, and was quickly moved to Farwaniya hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the prosecution said.

The report didn't mention the type of weapon used in the attack. The names of the expat and the victim were withheld by the authorities too, who only identified them as Asians.

Several local media reports claimed that the victim was the expat's girlfriend.

The victim's body has been handed over to the forensic medicine department and investigations into the incident are ongoing.