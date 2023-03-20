Indian High Commission stormed by Khalistani supporters in London, MEA summons UK envoy in Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) late on Sunday conveyed its strong protest after pro-Khalistani groups took down the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: "India lodges strong protest with UK", along with a ministry statement.

Saying that "absence of security" at the high commission premises and UK government's "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel was "unacceptable" MEA stated: "An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention," the foreign ministry said in its statement.



"It is expected that the UK government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it added.