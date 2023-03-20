Indian High Commission stormed by Khalistani supporters in London, MEA summons UK envoy in Delhi
MEA, has late on Sunday summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in India to convey its strong protest after pro-Khalistani groups took down the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) late on Sunday conveyed its strong protest after pro-Khalistani groups took down the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: "India lodges strong protest with UK", along with a ministry statement.
Saying that "absence of security" at the high commission premises and UK government's "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel was "unacceptable" MEA stated: "An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention," the foreign ministry said in its statement.
"It is expected that the UK government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it added.
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, meanwhile condemned the incident.
Khalistan sympathisers were protesting against the police crackdown on separatist Amritpal Singh in India. Over the weekend, as per the Punjab polce,112 supporters of Amritpal Singh have been arrested. Whule Amritpal Singh is on the run, operation to arrest him and against Waris Punjab De (WPD) is still on. The Punjab police the situation in the state is peaceful.
Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in London has put a large Indian in front of the mission.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines