Indian legal system governed by rule of law, not by rule of bulldozer: CJI Gavai

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Friday underlined that the Indian legal system is founded upon the rule of law and not the “rule of the bulldozer”. Speaking in Mauritius at the inaugural Sir Maurice Rault Memorial Lecture 2025, he emphasised the judiciary’s role in safeguarding constitutional values and individual rights against arbitrary state action.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Rule of Law in the Largest Democracy’, Justice Gavai recalled his own verdict that deprecated what has come to be known as “bulldozer justice”. The expression refers to the demolition of homes of accused persons as a form of instant retribution.

“The judgment sent a clear message that the Indian legal system is governed by the rule of law, not by the rule of the bulldozer,” the CJI said. He noted that the Supreme Court held such actions bypass due process, violate the right to shelter guaranteed under Article 21, and amount to the executive assuming the roles of “judge, jury, and executioner simultaneously”.

The lecture was attended by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Chief Justice Rehana Mungly Gulbul, and other dignitaries. Sir Maurice Rault, in whose memory the lecture was instituted, served as Chief Justice of Mauritius from 1978-82.

Justice Gavai used the occasion to highlight how the Supreme Court has expansively interpreted the rule of law across decades of constitutional adjudication. He cited the landmark Kesavananda Bharati (1973) case that enshrined the “basic structure doctrine”, curbing Parliament’s power to amend the Constitution without limit.

“Over the past 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the concept of the rule of law has evolved far beyond legal texts, permeating social, political, and constitutional discourse alike,” he said.

In the social sphere, he explained, laws have been enacted to address historical wrongs, and marginalised communities have invoked the rule of law to assert rights against entrenched inequalities. Politically, he said, it stands as a benchmark of good governance, ensuring that institutions and officials remain accountable.