Indian military headless with CDS post vacant for last 5 months

General Rawat took charge of post of CDS on January 1, 2020 after demitting office as the Army Chief in December-end in 2019. The Department of Military Affairs was created where he held the charge of Secretary of the newly created unit. With no appointment of new CDS, there are also speculations that the two posts - CDS and Secretary DMA - which solely late General Rawat was in charge of, will be split and held by two persons.



The CDS acts as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters.



Idea behind creating the CDS' post was that India should not have a fragmented approach. CDS' role was to ensure that the military power works in unison and all the three services move simultaneously.



The CDS was planned taken into consideration the changing nature of warfare, security environment and national security challenges. The aim was to bring about jointness between the armed forces of the country in training, procurement, staffing and operations, to enhance the quality of military advice given to the political leadership through integration of service inputs, and to develop and foster expertise in military affairs.