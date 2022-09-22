Indian mission in touch with UK side to prevent further attacks: MEA on Leicester incidents

In the wake of incidents in Leicester and Birmingham involving violence targeting the Indian community, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Indian High Commission is in touch with the UK side to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators.

The Indian High Commission on Monday had strongly condemned violence against the Indian community and vandalisation of Hindu premises in the eastern England city of Leicester and sought immediate action against those involved.



The UK police said on Wednesday a "minor disorder" during a protest outside a Hindu temple in the city of Birmingham involving fireworks targeted at police officers has resulted in a man's arrest and stop and search powers being deployed.