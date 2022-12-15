Indian Museum, century-old Park Street bookstore to host Kolkata Lit Fest

Over 100 littérateurs, including American novelist Alice Walker, will take part in the three-day Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, which will begin on January 12.

The Indian Museum, the country's oldest, and the 100-year-old iconic Oxford Book Store in Park Street will host the festival this season.

Poets Jerry Pinto and Jeet Thayil, columnist Vir Sanghvi, author Shobhaa De, museum curator Alka Pande and author Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan are among those who will be speaking at the festival.