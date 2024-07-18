Indian Navy rescues 8 out of 13 Indians onboard capsized vessel off Oman coast

Eight Indians and a Sri Lankan national were rescued by an Indian warship while carrying out a rescue operation to trace the crew members of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that capsized off the Oman coast, the Indian Navy said on Wednesday night, 17 July.

It said the vessel had capsized about 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in Oman on 15 July and search and rescue efforts in coordination with Omani authorities are in progress.

The tanker MT Falcon Prestige has a 16-member crew including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, Oman's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) said.

It said in a post on X that one crew member was found dead. However, the nationality of the deceased person is not yet known.

"Search and rescue operations have successfully found 10 crew members of the oil tanker Prestige Falcon, nine found alive," it said, adding one crew member was found dead.

The Indian Navy said its mission deployed warship INS Teg, rendering search and rescue assistance for the capsized oil tanker, rescued eight Indian and one Sri Lankan personnel.

The Indian Navy's long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P-8I is also assisting in the search operations.

"The merchant vessel is reported to have had a total of 16 crew, including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans," the Navy said in a brief statement.