Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar: Kharge criticises PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not intervening to save lives of eight Navy veterans facing death penalty in Qatar.

He noted that India and Qatar are celebrating the 50th year of their diplomatic ties this year and Indians are Qatar's largest expatriate community.

"Eight veterans of the Indian Navy, kept in solitary confinement in Qatar since August 2022, face death-sentence. MEA says that 'the charges have not been shared so far', with India," he said on Twitter.