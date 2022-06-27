Indian-origin man shot dead execution-style in New York

An Indian-origin man was shot dead execution-style as he was sitting in a jeep near his home in New York, according to media reports.

After the shooting on Saturday afternoon, Satnam Singh, 31, was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, the New York Daily News reported quoting police.

The incident happened in the South Ozone Park neighbourhood, which is next to Richmond Hill where two Sikh men had been assaulted in April in what police classified as hate crimes.