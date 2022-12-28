Indian Railways data hacked, being sold on dark web

The data of Indian Railway, put on sale on a forum being run by cybercriminals, has user data, and invoices of the latest month.



"The hacked data has usernames, emails, mobile numbers, gender, full address, and their language preferences. The data is of users who book tickets from Indian Railway portal," a source said.



The hacker, who uses the pseudonym 'Shadohacker', has also claimed that he has data of government persons having government email IDs and their cell phone numbers.



As of now, the Indian Railways has not made any official comment on the matter.



This is the second time when data of Indian Railway ticket buyers have been hacked, after a similar case in 2020.