Indian rupee falls 30 paise to close at 79.46 against US dollar

India's exports dipped marginally for the first time in June and the trade deficit has recorded tripled to $31 billion on 70 per cent rise in crude oil prices. By the end of Indian market hours, Brent crude oil prices were trading at $97.15 a barrel.



On the domestic equity front, Sensex fell just over 50 points or 0.09 per cent to 58,298.80, and Nifty fell mere 6.15 points or 0.04 per cent to 17,382.00.



"The new broad range for USD INR has now turned to 78.20-80.20 levels and may consolidate within these levels for sometime now," said Kunal Sodhani, Vice President, Global Trading Centre, Shinhan Bank.