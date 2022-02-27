Indian students stranded in Ukraine desperate for evacuation

India plans to evacuate Indian Nationals via Romania and Hungary, but it is a difficult road to take

The process of evacuation has been a challenge because Ukraine had shut down its airspace in view of the attacks by Russia. An Air India flight that took off to bring Indian Nationals back from Ukraine, was turned back to Delhi midway. On the first day of the ongoing crisis, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement saying India had dispatched officers to the Ukrainian Capital Kyiv and neighbouring countries.

Later in the timeline of the crisis, India planned to evacuate Indian Nationals via Romania and Hungary. Students in Ukraine were asked to head towards the checkpoints. On Day-2 of Ukraine -Russia Conflict 470 students were to exit Ukraine as informed by Indian Embassy. These 470 students are headed to Mumbai and Delhi on different flights.

Indian Students in Western Ukraine are easier to be evacuated. While students in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and other cities towards the centre of Ukraine have to cover a lot of distance to reach to the borders where the evacuation process is underway.

Meanwhile, on Friday reports stated that 40 Indian medical students have managed to walk to the Ukraine-Poland border after they were dropped off by a college bus some 8 km away from the border.

Some stuck on the Poland border at -5 degrees while others stranded in bunkers

National Herald spoke to some Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine, students are petrified with the ongoing crisis in the besieged country. Many of these students are in Kharkiv and Kyiv (Capital City of Ukraine), apart from these NH also accessed information from students who are on the Poland border waiting for the evacuation.

Kyiv being the Capital city is experiencing massive attacks by the Russian troops.

"We are living in the bunkers, we are hearing sounds of shelling and bombs exploding outside,". Nishida, a first-year student of Kharkiv National Medical University told National Herald over the phone, adding that the students were informed by the Indian embassy that they would be coming to evacuate us but evacuations are going in the western region and we are really far from the place, how are we supposed to go or how long should we wait for the Indian embassy to come and rescue us.

"We are in a state of dismay. It's chilling -2 degrees and my friend has asthma, we are unable to get medicines at this point in time, even we cannot have access to sanitary needs, girls over here are having periods. It's a tough situation for us, we are living in bunkers (a safe shelter) for the past 2 days. Soon we will run out of food, got no response from the embassy people. There are nearly 200+ students in this bunker with me," she added.