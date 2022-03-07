Indian students stranded in Ukraine's Sumy see 'no ray of hope'

Soon after the video went viral, the Indian government asked the students to remain in shelters and assured them they will be rescued soon.



Melting snow to slake their thirst and fast running out of supplies, hundreds of Indian students trapped in Sumy stand on roads every morning hoping "today is the day" when they will be rescued from the savagery of the war that has engulfed Ukraine.



The wait, however, has got longer as fierce fighting blocks their way to safety across the Russian border.



Over the last few days, the students have been sending SOS messages and posting videos on social media, pleading for their urgent evacuation.



The Indian embassy in Ukraine has said a team from the mission has been stationed in Poltava city to coordinate the safe passage of the Indian students in Sumy to western borders via Poltava, and advised them to be ready to leave at short notice.



The war in Ukraine has gone on for over 10 days without any indication of humanitarian corridors getting created for the passage of foreign nationals to safety.