Indian women are expected to outlive men: Economic Survey

In 2014-18 when compared to 2013-17, females are expected to live longer in most states/UTs both across the rural and urban areas, except for Bihar and Jharkhand.



The life expectancy at birth in India was 69.4 years for the period 2014-18, increasing by 0.4 years from 2013-17.



It varies widely across states; ranging from the lowest of 65.2 years in Chhattisgarh to the highest at 75.3 years in Kerala and Delhi.



The life expectancy is higher in urban areas (72.6 years) than in rural areas (68.0 years). Increase from 2013-17 is higher for rural (of 0.3 years) than increase in urban areas (0.2 years), the Survey said.