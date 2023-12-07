Indians prefer tried-and-tested destinations for travel, reveals report

As the year draws to a close, let's take a look at where Indians travelled the most during the period from January to November 2023. Domestically, the destinations in 2023 look the same as in 2022, New Delhi and NCR was the most booked destination according to a report by the digital travel platform Agoda. And for Indians travelling abroad Thailand’s capital, Bangkok leapfrogged Dubai to claim the top spot.

Commenting on the travel trends in 2023, Krishna Rathi, Agoda Country Director, India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives said, "2023 has been an incredible year for travel in India. Agoda search numbers reveal growth on all levels: Domestic, inbound, and outbound. Destinations such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia recently announced allowing visa-free travel for Indians and for Thailand alone, this caused a 26% search increase from Indians in the ten days immediately following the announcement. I am excited to see how this trend will shape the travel industry in 2024.”