India's Covid tally declines to 14,092 cases, 41 deaths

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,16,861 cases, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 16,454 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,09,566. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent.



Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also declined to 3.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 4.57 per cent.