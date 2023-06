India's debt under Modi govt risen to Rs 155 lakh crore, need white paper on economy: Congress

The Congress on Saturday alleged that India's debt has nearly "tripled" to Rs 155 lakh crore in the nine years under PM Narendra Modi and demanded a white paper on the state of the economy.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged the Modi government's "economic mismanagement" is responsible for the present state of the economy and claimed that Rs 100 lakh crore of debt has been added since the present dispensation assumed charge in 2014.

"As chief minister of Gujarat, Mr Modi used to blame those on the other side of the political spectrum as inefficient, incompetent and corrupt -- adjectives that today suit him and his government more than anyone else.

"After ruining India's economic growth story, creating huge unemployment, raging inflation, Mr Modi has done the unthinkable, which is an addition of over Rs 100 lakh crore to India's debt, which is at an alarming level," she said at a press conference.