India's economic slowdown pronounced, BJP has no answers: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP government over the state of the economy, saying the per capita income of Indians is dropping but the government is suffering from "policy bankruptcy" and has no answers.



He feared that the economic situation will only get worse in the coming times.



"Indian families are suffering from the onslaught of inflation and job loss and earning less per capita than they were two years ago," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.