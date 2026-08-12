India’s farm exports face growing scrutiny as global markets tighten quality checks

A series of setbacks in key overseas markets is putting fresh pressure on India’s agricultural export system, with mangoes, rice and spices facing restrictions or heightened scrutiny over food safety, certification and traceability.

Japan suspended imports of Indian mangoes this year after quarantine inspectors raised concerns about fumigation, disinfection and certification procedures at a vapour heat treatment facility in Lucknow. The disruption affected six approved varieties — Alphonso, Kesar, Langra, Banganapalli, Chausa and Mallika — during the main export season from April to June.

Japanese authorities said shipments carrying inspection certificates issued from March 25 would not be accepted until inspectors were satisfied that operational standards had improved. It was the first major disruption in India-Japan mango trade in nearly two decades, according to Al Jazeera.

The impact has extended beyond the immediate loss of sales. Japan is a premium market where approval is seen as an important quality signal for Indian exporters. The country imported around $1.54 million worth of fresh and processed mango products from India between 2025 and 2026.

Vikram Shah, a Mumbai-based mango exporter, told Al Jazeera that Japan had played an important role in establishing credibility for Indian produce in international markets.

“Japan was never our biggest market in terms of quantity, but it was the one that gave us credibility,” Shah told Al Jazeera. “We spent six years building trust with buyers there. I travelled to Osaka twice, sat with importers, visited their cold storage facilities and learned exactly what they expected from us. Relationships like that take years to build and can disappear in a single season.”

For farmers, the consequences have been particularly significant because the Japanese market offered higher returns than domestic sales. Rajesh Patil, an Alphonso grower from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, told Al Jazeera that he had invested in equipment and training to meet Japanese standards.

“We upgraded the orchard because Japan rewarded quality,” Patil said. “I spent nearly ₹80,000 [$840] on grading and handling equipment, attended pest-management training sessions, and changed the way we harvest and pack fruit,” he told Al Jazeera.

“The Japanese market paid almost twice what I could earn locally. When you make those investments, you expect the system supporting exports to be as reliable as the fruit you grow.”

India has faced another challenge in China, which on April 17 revoked the import licences of three Indian rice exporters after rejecting consignments over alleged traces of genetically modified organisms. The exporters disputed the findings, saying their shipments had received GMO-free certification before leaving India. The Indian government has also maintained that domestic paddy and rice fields are free of genetic modification.

The episode has highlighted shortcomings in India's testing infrastructure. Agricultural scientist SK Singh told Al Jazeera that Indian laboratories had developed expertise in pesticide residue and aflatoxin testing, but GMO verification required additional capacity.